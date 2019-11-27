WWE News: Matt Riddle Reacts to Pinning Randy Orton at Survivor Series, Starrcade Can-A-Thon Ticket Promotion, Trish Stratus Gets Emotional in WWE 24 Clip

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Matt Riddle at last Sunday’s Survivor Series event. During the tag team elimination match, Riddle pinned and eliminated Randy Orton during the match. You can check out the video and Riddle’s reaction below.

Matt Riddle stated on pinning Orton, “Dude, Randy Orton! Bro, you know what just happened. The WWE Universe, bro, knows what just happened. Maybe Finn got the win last night, but The Bro beat Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2019 in Chi-Town, baby, and it don’t get any sweeter than that, for at least The Bro.”

– The Infinite Energy Center is also promoting a WWE Starrcade Can-A-Thon for this Sunday’s event. Fans who bring canned food donations to the arena ticket office for a $9.00 ticket offer. One fan of food is good for one $9.00 ticket. The promotion will run while the office is open on Friday from 12 pm to 7 pm. The office will be closed on Thanksgiving tomorrow and will remain open today until 7 pm.

– WWE released a clip from today’s The Bump where the panel and Trish Stratus watch her getting emotional in a clip from her WWE 24 special where she gets emotional before her Summerslam match. That video is available below.