wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Rings In 4/20, Ronda Rousey Makes Chili, Xavier Woods Plays Wrestlemania 2000
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
– It’s 4/20 and Matt Riddle is celebrating on Twitter. Of course, it wouldn’t be very PG to say how he’s celebrating but you can probably figure it out, bro.
He wrote: “11:00 AM April 20, 2020. It has begun.”
11:00 AM April 20, 2020
It has begun pic.twitter.com/TdBLoPnOci
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 20, 2020
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she makes chili in only eleven minutes.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods playing Wrestlemania 2000 for the Nintendo 64.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says TNA Was Competition For WWE Before AEW, Points Out That TNA Drew More Viewers Than AEW
- Jim Cornette Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting ‘Hot’ Over Donald Trump Plane Size, Discusses How Vince & Trump Are So Much Alike
- Cody Rhodes Discusses His Connection To Tiger King, Says He Was Told Carole Baskin Story Years Ago As If It Was ‘Absolute Fact’
- Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video