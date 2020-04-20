WWE News: Matt Riddle Rings In 4/20, Ronda Rousey Makes Chili, Xavier Woods Plays Wrestlemania 2000

– It’s 4/20 and Matt Riddle is celebrating on Twitter. Of course, it wouldn’t be very PG to say how he’s celebrating but you can probably figure it out, bro.

He wrote: “11:00 AM April 20, 2020. It has begun.”

11:00 AM April 20, 2020

It has begun pic.twitter.com/TdBLoPnOci — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 20, 2020

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she makes chili in only eleven minutes.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods playing Wrestlemania 2000 for the Nintendo 64.