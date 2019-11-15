wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Sends Finn Balor a Warning, Ilja Dragunov Hypes Next Week’s NXT UK Match
November 14, 2019
– Matt Riddle is set to face Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: WarGames, and he has a warning for former Raw star. Riddle appeared in a post-show interview and discussed his match with Balor at the November 23rd show, which came after Balor attacked Riddle again on this week’s NXT:
– Ilja Dragunov posted to Twitter to hype his match with Alexander Wolfe that’s been announced for next week’s NXT UK:
Lets quit the talking and let violance decide the future. #UNBESIEGBAR #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/NqCw9EWbBg
— Ilja Dragunov (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) November 14, 2019
