WWE News: Matt Riddle Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Kyle O’Reilly vs. Hanson, Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano Promo
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle is set to compete on next week’s episode of NXT. Riddle will face Kassius Ohno in a match to be taped on Thursday or Saturday. The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
.@SuperKingofBros & @KassiusOhno REALLY aren't getting along on #WWENXT… pic.twitter.com/Xa9SccjbsI
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2018
– Here are highlights from the main event of NXT, with Kyle O’Reilly defeating Hanson to earn the advantage for The Undisputed Era at NXT Takeover: War Games II:
– WWE posted the following promo hyping Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: War Games II: