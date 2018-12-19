Quantcast

 

WWE News: Matt Riddle Starts Work In New NXT Arrival Video, Lio Rush Hypes 205 Live Return

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: War Games II

– The WWE Performance Center has released a new episode of its “Arrival” series featuring Matt Riddle. You can see the episode below, which sees Riddle start his first day of work at the Performance Center:

– Lio Rush shared a promo hyping his return to 205 Live tonight:

