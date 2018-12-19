wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Starts Work In New NXT Arrival Video, Lio Rush Hypes 205 Live Return
December 19, 2018 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center has released a new episode of its “Arrival” series featuring Matt Riddle. You can see the episode below, which sees Riddle start his first day of work at the Performance Center:
– Lio Rush shared a promo hyping his return to 205 Live tonight:
The cycle continues! The #MOTH returns to @WWE205Live tonight only on the @WWENetwork @WWE . ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ZfzgSdlSAm
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 19, 2018