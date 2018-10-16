WWE News: Matt Riddle Wants to Retire Brock Lesnar, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Matt Riddle recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show (via sportskeeda.com), and revealed his ideal path in WWE, which includes retiring Brock Lesnar…

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months and then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

Up next on #HelwaniShow: Very excited to speak to @SuperKingofBros about his rise to wrestling stardom and life after MMA Watch live: https://t.co/7XuKPHzxSZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 15, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Takao Omori (49)

* Lenny Lane (48)

* Justin Credible (45)

* Kenny Omega (35)