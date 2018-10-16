Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Wants to Retire Brock Lesnar, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– Matt Riddle recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show (via sportskeeda.com), and revealed his ideal path in WWE, which includes retiring Brock Lesnar…

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months and then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Takao Omori (49)
* Lenny Lane (48)
* Justin Credible (45)
* Kenny Omega (35)

