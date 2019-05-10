wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle’s Network Pick of the Week, Stock Up
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle is the guest for this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week video. You can see the video below, in which Riddle picks this week’s NXT which saw him beat Adam Cole:
– WWE’s stock closed at $84.03 on Friday, up $0.16 (0.21%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.44% on the day.
