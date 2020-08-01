wrestling / News
WWE News: Mattel Designers Answer Questions for [email protected], Jey Uso Joins Superstar Savepoint, Undertaker vs. Undertaker From Summerslam 1994
August 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles recently conducted a [email protected] Q&A with the designers for the WWE Mattel action figure line. You can check out that full Q&A video below.
– Jey Uso joined Xavier Woods on a new Supersar Savepoint. That video is available below.
– WWE released the full Undertaker vs. Undertaker match from Summerslam 1994. You can check out that full match video below.