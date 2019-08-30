wrestling / News
WWE News: Mattel Elite Series 71 Photo Gallery, Xavier Woods Plays More Man of Medan, Samoa Joe Entrance Video for WWE 2K20
August 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing the Mattel Elite Series 71 action figures. You can check out some photos for Series 71 by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.
Get a first look at @Mattel's Elite Collection Series 71, featuring an updated @JohnCena, @DMcIntyreWWE, @RealPaigeWWE and more! #WWEEliteSquad https://t.co/mVMFHuL7Bc
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2019
– Xavier Woods released his latest Let’s Play video on UpUpDownDown for Man of Medan this week, which you can see below.
A new WWE 2K20 video is out for Samoa Joe. You can check out that clip below.
