WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Seth Rollins & Ricochet Also Set for The Bump, Tiffany Stratton Chats With Booker T

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matthew McConaughey True Detective Image Credit: HBO

– Oscar winning actor Matthew McConaughey will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Also announced for the show is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Samantha Irvin, and Ricochet:

– Ahead of tonight’s NXT TV, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with Booker T to talk about her historic title defense against Becky Lynch on tonight’s show. You can check out a video of her appearance below:

