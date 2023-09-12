wrestling / News
WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Seth Rollins & Ricochet Also Set for The Bump, Tiffany Stratton Chats With Booker T
– Oscar winning actor Matthew McConaughey will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Also announced for the show is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Samantha Irvin, and Ricochet:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
Alright, alright, alright… Oscar winner @McConaughey joins us on #WWETheBump! 🎥🤠 pic.twitter.com/JgeJVgGcHv
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 12, 2023
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
The WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION @WWERollins joins us on #WWETheBump 🏆🎶
Got questions for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/rwW1DqpadX
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 12, 2023
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
The high-flyin' @KingRicochet joins us on #WWETheBump 🔥👊
Got questions for Ricochet? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/BjYKtgEjST
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 12, 2023
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
The queen of the mic @SamanthaTheBomb joins us on #WWWTheBump! 🎤🔥
Got questions for Samantha Irvin? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/7QR7tZlNzM
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 12, 2023
– Ahead of tonight’s NXT TV, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with Booker T to talk about her historic title defense against Becky Lynch on tonight’s show. You can check out a video of her appearance below:
