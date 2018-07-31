Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo to Call Mae Young Classic, Rock Shares Video From Jungle Cruise Set

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mauro Ranallo

– Mauro Ranallo is set to be one of the lead announcers for the Mae Young Classic, according to a new report. PWInsider reports (per Wrestling Inc) that the current plan has Ranallo calling the action for the tournament, which tapes next week at Full Sail University. The finals take place at Evolution on October 28th.

– The Rock posted the following video from the set of Jungle Cruise alongside co-star Emily Blunt:

