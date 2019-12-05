wrestling / News
WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Returns on NXT, Dark Match Tapings, NXT Fans On Favorite Finishers
– Mauro Ranallo made his return on tonight’s episode of NXT. Ranallo, who has been off WWE TV since Survivor Series, was back at the commentator’s booth with Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness. Fans in attendance noted on social media that Ranallo got an ovation from the NXT crowd as he came out:
Scoop #1: Mauro is back! pic.twitter.com/GkJhJnWl9g
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 5, 2019
Huge ovation and a Mama Mia chant for the return of Mauro! pic.twitter.com/fJAgAKb2xo
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 5, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that the following dark matches took place before NXT:
* Joaquin Wilde defeated Chase Parker
* Kayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea, who was sporting a new look
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account shared this video of NXT fans at Full Sail discussing their favorite finishers:
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis Discusses His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting His Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, and Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Segment
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding