WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Returns on NXT, Dark Match Tapings, NXT Fans On Favorite Finishers

– Mauro Ranallo made his return on tonight’s episode of NXT. Ranallo, who has been off WWE TV since Survivor Series, was back at the commentator’s booth with Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness. Fans in attendance noted on social media that Ranallo got an ovation from the NXT crowd as he came out:

Scoop #1: Mauro is back! pic.twitter.com/GkJhJnWl9g — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 5, 2019

Huge ovation and a Mama Mia chant for the return of Mauro! pic.twitter.com/fJAgAKb2xo — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 5, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that the following dark matches took place before NXT:

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Chase Parker

* Kayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea, who was sporting a new look

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account shared this video of NXT fans at Full Sail discussing their favorite finishers: