WWE News: MC Hammer Praises ‘Elite Skills’ of Naomi, New Preview for A&E Special on Roddy Piper,
– Rapper and fighter manager MC Hammer took to Twitter yesterday to praise the skills of WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi, noting her “Elite skills.” Hammer was reacting to a clip of Naomi from WWE Elimination Chamber 2017. You can view his tweets below.
Don’t Hurt’em !!! pic.twitter.com/T52NLT0yxA
— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 24, 2021
Elite Skills @NaomiWWE 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 24, 2021
– WWE has released another preview for the A&E Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper special, which debuts tomorrow on A&E:
– A new WWE 24 bonus clip shows The Miz getting into “WrestleMania shape” for this year’s event:
