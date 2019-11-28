wrestling / News

WWE News: McMahon Family Wishes A Happy Thanksgiving, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
McMahons WWE Raw 12-17-18 McMahon

– Both WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon have tweeted out Happy Thanksgiving wishes to all WWE fans.

Vince wrote: “Thankful for each and every member of the #WWE Universe. From our WWE family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving.

Stephanie added: “I am so grateful for all the love in my life! #HappyThanksgiving to everyone who is celebrating!

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Erick Rowan (38), Summer Rae (36) and Rob Conway (47). Today would have been the 81st birthday of Ernie Ladd, the 71st birthday of Smith Hart and 70th birthday of Rob Marshall.

