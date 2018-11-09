WWE News: Meiko Satomura Aiming For WWE Return Next Year, Mandy Rose Wants on Team Smackdown, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Meiko Satomura expressed her desire to return to WWE next year in a new interview with Yahoo! Sports Japan. Satomura made it to the semifinals of the Mae Young Classic this year before losing to Toni Storm.

“The scale and level are completely different,” Satomura said. “The fans are so noisy, I want to stand in that ring. I feel strongly that I cannot just stay in Japan.”

– Mandy Rose posted a new video making her case of being on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. You can see her video below:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with professional League of Legends player Tyler1 training Team NXT for their upcoming battle with Team WWE: