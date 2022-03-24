wrestling / News

WWE News: Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn Preview, Kofi Kingston Chats With HOT 97, WWE Evil TV Spot

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a preview for today’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Meiko Satomura defending her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn:

– Kofi Kingston chatted with the EBRO Laura Stylez & Rosenberg show for HOT 97 this week:

– A new promo spot is now available for WWE Evil. The show is streaming now on Peacock:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, NXT UK, WWE, WWE Evil, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading