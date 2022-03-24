wrestling / News
WWE News: Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn Preview, Kofi Kingston Chats With HOT 97, WWE Evil TV Spot
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview for today’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Meiko Satomura defending her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn:
– Kofi Kingston chatted with the EBRO Laura Stylez & Rosenberg show for HOT 97 this week:
– A new promo spot is now available for WWE Evil. The show is streaming now on Peacock:
