WWE News: Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny Preview, Mansoor Tested on Wrestling History, Happy Corbin Grills Some Tomahawk Steaks

November 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny

– WWE released a new video preview for today’s NXT UK Women’s Championship match on today’s NXT UK featuring Meiko Satomura defending her title against Jinny:

– Mansoor appeared on WWE AL AN today and is tested on his knowledge on WWE History:

– WWE Superstar Happy Corbin appeared on All Things BBQ to grill up some tomahawk steaks.

