wrestling / News
WWE News: Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny Preview, Mansoor Tested on Wrestling History, Happy Corbin Grills Some Tomahawk Steaks
November 4, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video preview for today’s NXT UK Women’s Championship match on today’s NXT UK featuring Meiko Satomura defending her title against Jinny:
– Mansoor appeared on WWE AL AN today and is tested on his knowledge on WWE History:
– WWE Superstar Happy Corbin appeared on All Things BBQ to grill up some tomahawk steaks.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Contract Status
- Tony Khan on Current Status of AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling
- Superstar Billy Graham Reveals WWE Called to Check on Him During Hospitalization
- More Smackdown Stars & Six-Man Tag Match Advertised For WWE RAW Debut At UBA Arena, New Ticket Sale Announced