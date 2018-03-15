 

WWE News: Melina Returning to Ring at Indy Show, WWE Now Looks at Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar’s Feud

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE alumna Melina Perez is set to make her in-ring return for Australian Wrestling Entertainment next week. Perez will take on Shazza McKenzie at the company’s March 23rd show. You can find out more here.

– Here is the latest WWE Now episode, with Cathy Kelley looking at Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s feud thus far heading into their Wrestlemania 34 match:

