WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Puts Everyone on Her Radar, Titus O’Neil Answers Rapid Fire Questions, Triple H’s Most Exciting Returns
– Following last night’s NXT, Mercedes Martinez delivered a message to the NXT women’s champion Io Shirai and everyone else until Shirai is ready to face her. Mercedes Martinez wrote on Twitter, “Take your time healing up. I’ll be waiting for you when you are ready. Until then, EVERYONE else is on my radar… #clickclick #RUGGEDandTHUGGED” You can view her tweet below:
Take your time healing up. I'll be waiting for you when you are ready.
Until then, EVERYONE else is on my radar… #clickclick#RUGGEDandTHUGGED https://t.co/FLm67RJrHy
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) January 7, 2021
During the show, a vignette aired noting that Martinez is coming for Shirai’s NXT women’s title.
– A new WWE AL AN video has Titus O’Neil answering some rapid fire questions:
– WWE Playlist showcased Triple H’s Most Exciting Returns this week:
