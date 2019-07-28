WWE News: Mia Yim Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Top IG Picks Include Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Top 5 Extreme TakeOver Moments

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for Mia Yim. You can check out that new Mia Yim artwork in the video player below.

– WWE.com released the picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s selections included Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, and Mandy Rose. You can check some of those out below.

– WWE released the Top 5 Extreme TakeOver Moments. You can check out that new NXT Top 5 video in the player below.