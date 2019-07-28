wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Top IG Picks Include Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, Top 5 Extreme TakeOver Moments

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mia Yim NXT 102418 WWE NXT Report

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for Mia Yim. You can check out that new Mia Yim artwork in the video player below.

WWE.com released the picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s selections included Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, and Mandy Rose. You can check some of those out below.

– WWE released the Top 5 Extreme TakeOver Moments. You can check out that new NXT Top 5 video in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Mia Yim, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading