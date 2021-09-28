WWE News: Mia Yim Comments on Hurt Business vs. The New Day, New WWE Draft Preview

– On last night’s WWE Raw, The Hurt Business reunited to help Bobby Lashley in his bid to regain the WWE Championship from The New Day’s Big E. During their brawl, Mia Yim commented on the feud, offering $20 for someone to take out Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin.

Mia Jim tweeted, “The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw”

The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw — The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 28, 2021

– WWE released a new preview video for the upcoming WWE Draft, which starts this Friday, October 1 on SmackDown and continues Monday, October 4 on Raw: