wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Comments on Hurt Business vs. The New Day, New WWE Draft Preview

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Hurt Business Big E. WWE Raw

On last night’s WWE Raw, The Hurt Business reunited to help Bobby Lashley in his bid to regain the WWE Championship from The New Day’s Big E. During their brawl, Mia Yim commented on the feud, offering $20 for someone to take out Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin.

Mia Jim tweeted, “The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw”

– WWE released a new preview video for the upcoming WWE Draft, which starts this Friday, October 1 on SmackDown and continues Monday, October 4 on Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mia Yim, The Hurt Business, The New Day, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading