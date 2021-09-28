wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Comments on Hurt Business vs. The New Day, New WWE Draft Preview
– On last night’s WWE Raw, The Hurt Business reunited to help Bobby Lashley in his bid to regain the WWE Championship from The New Day’s Big E. During their brawl, Mia Yim commented on the feud, offering $20 for someone to take out Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin.
Mia Jim tweeted, “The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw”
The new day Vs hurt business…. I love it!!! Which one wanna take my $20 to take out Shelton?! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWERaw
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 28, 2021
– WWE released a new preview video for the upcoming WWE Draft, which starts this Friday, October 1 on SmackDown and continues Monday, October 4 on Raw:
It’s time to shake things up again as the #WWEDraft returns for a live 2-night event, beginning this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on @FOXTV and continuing next Monday on #WWERaw at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/g5fv12BdSH
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- PWG Issues Statement On Alleged Assault Of Trans Fan at Threemendous VI
- Adam Cole Confirms He Learned About Tyler Breeze’s WWE Release While Streaming, Told DaParty About AEW Debut
- AEW Rampage Grand Slam Earns Strong First Hour Viewership, Sees Big Hour Two Drop
- Bryan Danielson On Having Creative Freedom In AEW, His Experience Working With WWE Writers