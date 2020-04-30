wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Comments On Loss To Charlotte Flair, New Promo For Karrion Kross, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
– After losing to Charlotte Flair on last night’s episode of NXT, Mia Yim spoke about the match on Twitter.
She wrote: “We are NXT.. this ain’t the last the queen and I will be in the ring. See you soon, Queen. Good match. #HBIC #WWENXT”
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 30, 2020
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include El Hijo del Fantasma (36) and Shawn Daivari (36).
– NXT aired a new promo for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux last night, which you can see below.
