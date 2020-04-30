wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Comments On Loss To Charlotte Flair, New Promo For Karrion Kross, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Charlotte Flair Mia Yim

– After losing to Charlotte Flair on last night’s episode of NXT, Mia Yim spoke about the match on Twitter.

She wrote: “We are NXT.. this ain’t the last the queen and I will be in the ring. See you soon, Queen. Good match. #HBIC #WWENXT

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include El Hijo del Fantasma (36) and Shawn Daivari (36).

– NXT aired a new promo for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux last night, which you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading