WWE News: Mia Yim Files Trademark for Her Longtime Ring Name, Video of Bella Twins on Uncool With Alexa Bliss, Free Version of Network Streaming Hell in a Cell
– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Mia Yim has filed the trademark for her longtime ring name. Mia Yim is currently going by the ring name Reckoning for the Retribution stable. Mia Yim’s real name is Stephanie Hym Bell.
– WWE released the full video version for Uncool With Alexa Bliss featuring WWE Hall of Fame inductees The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella). You can view that video below:
– Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, fans can watch every past Hell in a Cell event, plus two Hell in a Cell-themed episodes of Untold on the free version of the WWE Network. You can check out the full announcement below:
As the eyes of the sports-entertainment world turn toward WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 — streaming live Sunday, Oct. 25, on the award-winning WWE Network — there’s no better way to gear up for that colossal event than by reliving some of the greatest clashes to take place inside the infamous Hell in a Cell structure.
Luckily, doing so has never been easier.
Every past WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, plus two Hell in a Cell-themed episodes of WWE Untold, have just been unlocked on the Free Version of WWE Network, for a limited time.
That means you can explore and rediscover classic Hell in a Cell Matches like John Cena vs. Randy Orton and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, and hear Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Mick Foley and Kane talk in-depth about the origins of Hell in a Cell — no credit card required!
See the full listing of shows added to the Free Version of WWE Network below, then start streaming today.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2019
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017
WWE Hell in a Cell 2016
WWE Hell in a Cell 2015
WWE Hell in a Cell 2014
WWE Hell in a Cell 2013
WWE Hell in a Cell 2012
WWE Hell in a Cell 2011
WWE Hell in a Cell 2010
WWE Hell in a Cell 2009
WWE Untold: That’s Gotta Be Kane
WWE Untold: Undertaker and Mankind’s Hell in a Cell Match
