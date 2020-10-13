WWE News: Mia Yim Files Trademark for Her Longtime Ring Name, Video of Bella Twins on Uncool With Alexa Bliss, Free Version of Network Streaming Hell in a Cell

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Mia Yim has filed the trademark for her longtime ring name. Mia Yim is currently going by the ring name Reckoning for the Retribution stable. Mia Yim’s real name is Stephanie Hym Bell.

– WWE released the full video version for Uncool With Alexa Bliss featuring WWE Hall of Fame inductees The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella). You can view that video below:

– Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, fans can watch every past Hell in a Cell event, plus two Hell in a Cell-themed episodes of Untold on the free version of the WWE Network. You can check out the full announcement below: