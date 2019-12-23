wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Hangs Out With Leva Bates, Randy Orton Promotes Mark Jindrak’s Restaurant, Asuka Video
– Mia Yim caught up with her former tag team partner, AEW’s Leva Bates, and shared a picture to Twitter. Yim and Bates were the Lucha Sisters during their run in Shine Wrestling; you can see the post below:
Me: let’s take a picture @wrestlingleva : OK!
*Pulls out a Polaroid*
Lucha Sisters forever 😂#LuchaSisters pic.twitter.com/trTtFFybPA
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 23, 2019
– Randy Orton posted top Twitter talking up WWE alum Mark Jindrak’s restaurant. The restaurant is called The Elephant and the Dove and is located in Syracuse, New York:
My dude @MarcoCorleone23 is running a new restaurant in Syracuse! Vote for best new spot in town here! #elephantandthedove https://t.co/nWr3sdWbPY
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 23, 2019
– Asuka shared a new video on her YouTube account in which she visits her hometown of Osaka:
More Trending Stories
- Kane Weighs In on Undertaker Breaking Character For Steve Austin Interview, Why He Hates Spoilers
- Roderick Strong Recalls Almost Retiring in 2009, Feeling Left Behind and Doubting Himself in the Indies
- Arik Cannon’s Tweet Copping to Botched AEW Dynamite Punches Apparently a Joke
- Steve Austin On Refusing To Job To Brock Lesnar in 2002, Regretting His WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn