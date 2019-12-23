wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Hangs Out With Leva Bates, Randy Orton Promotes Mark Jindrak’s Restaurant, Asuka Video

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim NXT 6-5-19

– Mia Yim caught up with her former tag team partner, AEW’s Leva Bates, and shared a picture to Twitter. Yim and Bates were the Lucha Sisters during their run in Shine Wrestling; you can see the post below:

– Randy Orton posted top Twitter talking up WWE alum Mark Jindrak’s restaurant. The restaurant is called The Elephant and the Dove and is located in Syracuse, New York:

– Asuka shared a new video on her YouTube account in which she visits her hometown of Osaka:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Leva Bates, Mia Yim, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading