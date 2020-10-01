wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Plays Among Us With BRE, Mustafa Ali on His Similarities With Mansoor, Top 10 NXT Moments
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a new Let’s Play video where she plays Among Us with BRE (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Dakota Kai). Dio Madden, Shane Thorne, Maru, and Cornell also appear in the video, which you can view below:
– During a recent interview clip, Mustafa Ali discussed similarities between himself and WWE Superstar Mansoor and wanting a to send a message to WWE Universe in the Middle East.
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode. You can check out that video below:
