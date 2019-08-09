wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Preps For NXT Takeover in New Video, Titus O’Neil Hosts Back to School Bash
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Mia Yim appears in a new WWE video preparing for her match with Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. You can see the video below:
– WWE also shared video of Titus O’Neil hosting the Back to School Bash in the venue that will host WrestleMania 36, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut
- Stephanie McMahon Says AEW’s Competition Will Make Everyone Better, Talks WWE/FOX Deal