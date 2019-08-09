wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Preps For NXT Takeover in New Video, Titus O’Neil Hosts Back to School Bash

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim NXT 6-5-19

– Mia Yim appears in a new WWE video preparing for her match with Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. You can see the video below:

– WWE also shared video of Titus O’Neil hosting the Back to School Bash in the venue that will host WrestleMania 36, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

