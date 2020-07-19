wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Ready for Extreme Rules, Tegan Nox and Robert Stone Set for The Bump, GMs Competing for Batista on Battle of the Brands
– WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim shared this tweet ahead of tonight’s Extreme Rules:
We are ready for #ExtremeRules2020 tonight! @wwe pic.twitter.com/9BxpWCm7WV
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 19, 2020
– WWE has announced more guests for Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. It will feature Tegan Nox, Robert Stone, and Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray). You can view that announcement below.
PLUS: @TeganNoxWWE_, @bullyray5150, and @RobertStoneWWE will be in the house! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/yMFWXsC5Rz
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
– Xavier Woods UpUpDownDown channel has announced that Woods and Tyler Breeze will be competing to earn Batista for Battle of the Brands. Fans will be voting who has the better Summerslam card on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 am EST. The winning GM will get Batista for their roster. You can view that announcement below.
It's been 9 years in the making and now, @DaveBautista is on the line!
THIS THURSDAY, July 23rd at 10am EST…it's all up to YOU PEOPLE to vote on who has the best #SummerSlam card.@XavierWoodsPhD vs. @MmmGorgeous: The winning GM gets The Animal!
See you in the chat on #BOTB! pic.twitter.com/5y759fPbCH
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 19, 2020
