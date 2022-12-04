wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Showcases ‘The Comeback Crew,’ Survivor Series Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mia Yim WWE Raw Team Bianca Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a photo on her Twitter, showing her with Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and the recently returned Tegan. Nox, writing that they are the “Comeback crew.” Tegan Nox later responded, tweeting, “Look at us…the bands back together.” You can view those tweets below.

WWE.com shared a new behind-the-scenes photo gallery for WWE Survivor Series 2022:

