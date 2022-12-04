wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Showcases ‘The Comeback Crew,’ Survivor Series Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a photo on her Twitter, showing her with Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and the recently returned Tegan. Nox, writing that they are the “Comeback crew.” Tegan Nox later responded, tweeting, “Look at us…the bands back together.” You can view those tweets below.
Comeback Crew 💙 pic.twitter.com/lX6eOiShj5
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 3, 2022
Look at us…the bands back together. https://t.co/AFBiS60d2t
— Nixon Newell (@NixonNewell) December 3, 2022
– WWE.com shared a new behind-the-scenes photo gallery for WWE Survivor Series 2022:
Get a candid look at an unforgettable #SurvivorSeries with these behind the scenes photos 📸 https://t.co/TO8YCQP5qW pic.twitter.com/pbhhgJPpHi
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2022
