WWE News: Mia Yim & The OC on Today’s Edition of The Bump, Booker T Chats With Out of Character, Maximum Male Models Prepare for War

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mia Yim The Club WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Mia Yim and The OC:

– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:

– Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war:

