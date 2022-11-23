wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim & The OC on Today’s Edition of The Bump, Booker T Chats With Out of Character, Maximum Male Models Prepare for War

– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Mia Yim and The OC:
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:
– Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war:
you should be watching #makingitmaximum
full #SurvivorSeries #WarGames special right here on twitter. pic.twitter.com/A7XShDSl3t
— ma.çé (@MACEtheWRESTLER) November 23, 2022
