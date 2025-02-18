– WWE broadcaster Michael Cole will be sitting down for a chat with WWE Superstar Logan Paul on today’s edition of IMPAULSIVE. You can view a preview clip below:

WWE Legend Michael Cole on tomorrow’s episode! 🎙️🚨 pic.twitter.com/MV6vkqo6nU — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 17, 2025

– During last night’s WWE Raw, A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were interviewed by Pat McAfee, where they trashed Sheamus as a “failure.” You can view that clip below: