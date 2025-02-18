wrestling / News

WWE News: Michael Cole Appearing on Today’s IMPAULSIVE, A-Town Down Under Trash Sheamus

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Michael Cole Corey Graves Image Credit: WWE

– WWE broadcaster Michael Cole will be sitting down for a chat with WWE Superstar Logan Paul on today’s edition of IMPAULSIVE. You can view a preview clip below:

– During last night’s WWE Raw, A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were interviewed by Pat McAfee, where they trashed Sheamus as a “failure.” You can view that clip below:

