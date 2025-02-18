wrestling / News
WWE News: Michael Cole Appearing on Today’s IMPAULSIVE, A-Town Down Under Trash Sheamus
February 18, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE broadcaster Michael Cole will be sitting down for a chat with WWE Superstar Logan Paul on today’s edition of IMPAULSIVE. You can view a preview clip below:
WWE Legend Michael Cole on tomorrow’s episode! 🎙️🚨 pic.twitter.com/MV6vkqo6nU
— IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 17, 2025
– During last night’s WWE Raw, A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were interviewed by Pat McAfee, where they trashed Sheamus as a “failure.” You can view that clip below:
what are they saying that about @WWESheamus for?? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/zNiXjdEESF
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2025