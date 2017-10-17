WWE News: Michael Cole Filling in For Tom Phillips, Renee Young Interviews Singh Brothers

– Michael Cole is filling Tom Phillips over the next few weeks on Smackdown. Cole worked tonight’s show and said Phillips is “on assignment.”

– Renee Young interviewed the Singh Brothers in a new video. You can see it below. The brothers talk about how Jinder Mahal just returned from his trip to India and say he was received like a God, and that Renee will have to wait to hear from him like everyone else.

Mahal went on to challenge Brock Lesnar for a match at Survivor Series during tonight’s episode.