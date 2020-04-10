wrestling / News

WWE News: Michael Hayes Celebrates WWE Milestone, Shawn Michaels Interview Set For Tomorrow, Steve Austin Plays Word Association With Ric Flair

April 10, 2020
Michael Hayes WWE NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Michael Hayes noted that he is celebrating 25 years with the WWE. He debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April 1995. He got his real name back in 1999, as he managed the Hardy Boyz and even teamed up them against the Acolytes.

He wrote: “Today marks my 25th year in WWE!!! What a ride and still holding on tight!!

– Shawn Michaels will have an interview on NXT’s Instagram Live account tomorrow at 11 AM.

– WWE has posted an extra clip from Broken Skull Sessions, with Steve Austin and Ric Flair playing word association.

