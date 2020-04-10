WWE News: Michael Hayes Celebrates WWE Milestone, Shawn Michaels Interview Set For Tomorrow, Steve Austin Plays Word Association With Ric Flair

– In a post on Twitter, Michael Hayes noted that he is celebrating 25 years with the WWE. He debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April 1995. He got his real name back in 1999, as he managed the Hardy Boyz and even teamed up them against the Acolytes.

He wrote: “Today marks my 25th year in WWE!!! What a ride and still holding on tight!!”

Today marks my 25th year in WWE!!!

What a ride and still holding on tight!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) April 10, 2020

– Shawn Michaels will have an interview on NXT’s Instagram Live account tomorrow at 11 AM.

Tomorrow, I will join @JDeanWilliams on @WWENXT IG Live at 11:00AM. I will answer some questions and maybe we will discuss that main event on last night’s #WWENXT 👀👀👀. See you there. pic.twitter.com/iDRAH2wfFd — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 10, 2020

– WWE has posted an extra clip from Broken Skull Sessions, with Steve Austin and Ric Flair playing word association.