wrestling / News

WWE News: Michelle McCool Official For Smackdown 1000, Matt Hardy Teases Halloween Special, Titus O’Neil Makes Power 1000 List

October 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michelle McCool

– Michelle McCool is officially set for Smackdown 1000. WWE announced the news on Friday after a report on Thursday confirmed McCool would be at the event.

– Matt Hardy posted a teaser to Twitter promoting the upcoming House Hardy Halloween special, which will air on the WWE Network:

– WWE noted on Twitter that Titus O’Neil was named as part of Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list:

