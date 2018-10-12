wrestling / News
WWE News: Michelle McCool Official For Smackdown 1000, Matt Hardy Teases Halloween Special, Titus O’Neil Makes Power 1000 List
October 12, 2018
– Michelle McCool is officially set for Smackdown 1000. WWE announced the news on Friday after a report on Thursday confirmed McCool would be at the event.
– Matt Hardy posted a teaser to Twitter promoting the upcoming House Hardy Halloween special, which will air on the WWE Network:
– WWE noted on Twitter that Titus O’Neil was named as part of Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list:
Congratulations to @TitusONeilWWE whose work ethic and charitable impact have garnered him placement on #EbonyPower100! https://t.co/NXqnie75NB
