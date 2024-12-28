wrestling / News

WWE News: Michin Credits The OC for Introducing Her To Body Oil, SmackDown Video Highlights

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Michin WWE Smackdown 11-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, Michin credited The OC for introducing her to body oil, which she used for segment last night. She attacked Piper Niven and chased down Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green. She wrote, “I’d like to thank @AJStylesOrg , @MachineGunKA , @The_BigLG for introducing me to body oil.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s final SmackDown of 2024:









