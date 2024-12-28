wrestling / News
WWE News: Michin Credits The OC for Introducing Her To Body Oil, SmackDown Video Highlights
December 28, 2024 | Posted by
– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, Michin credited The OC for introducing her to body oil, which she used for segment last night. She attacked Piper Niven and chased down Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green. She wrote, “I’d like to thank @AJStylesOrg , @MachineGunKA , @The_BigLG for introducing me to body oil.”
I’d like to thank @AJStylesOrg , @MachineGunKA , @The_BigLG for introducing me to body oil. pic.twitter.com/y89q5wyezb
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 28, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s final SmackDown of 2024:
More Trending Stories
- WWE RAW Reportedly Expected To Go Back To Three Hours on Netflix
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic
- DDP Recalls Backstage Confrontation With Randy Savage After Being Knocked Out With an Elbow