– Michin is riding high after her WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament win last Friday at WWE SmackDown. She won an opening round Triple Threat Match against Piper Niven and Lash Legend. Michin wrote earlier today on social media, “It’s about time for a Michin Moment. The future @wwe Women’s US Champion comin right up.”

Its about time for a Michin Moment. The future @wwe Women’s US Champion comin right up. pic.twitter.com/EnJPbtFQpb — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 1, 2024

– Iyo Sky trusts the trash can. She credited the trash can as the trusted sixth member of team Rhea last night at WWE Survivor Series. Sky’s team won the women’s WarGames match at the premium live event. Iyo Sky wrote, “This guy is the sixth member of team Rhea. 🗑️✌🏻 #SurvivorSeries #WarGames”