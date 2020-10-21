wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley and Others Set For Sunday’s The Bump, Top Ten Hell in a Cell Table Crashes, KUSHIDA Celebrates Back to the Future Day

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Sunday’s special pre-Hell in a Cell edition of the Bump will feature Mick Foley, Jey Uso and Murphy. It airs on the WWE Network and Youtube at 4 PM ET.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the ten most punishing Hell in a Cell table crashes.

– KUSHIDA posted a message to Twitter to celebrate Back to the Future Day.

