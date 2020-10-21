wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley and Others Set For Sunday’s The Bump, Top Ten Hell in a Cell Table Crashes, KUSHIDA Celebrates Back to the Future Day
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Sunday’s special pre-Hell in a Cell edition of the Bump will feature Mick Foley, Jey Uso and Murphy. It airs on the WWE Network and Youtube at 4 PM ET.
Also on the special #HIAC edition of #WWETheBump this Sunday:@WWE_Murphy
JEY @WWEUsos @RealMickFoley
What a LINEUP!!! pic.twitter.com/M6ev7rWprm
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 21, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the ten most punishing Hell in a Cell table crashes.
– KUSHIDA posted a message to Twitter to celebrate Back to the Future Day.
#HappyBacktoTheFutureDay pic.twitter.com/ORYhlIMWoX
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 21, 2020
