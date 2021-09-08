wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Comments On Trending On Twitter, Highlights From WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of the Bump
– It was reported yesterday that Mick Foley posted a message online praising AEW and saying that the company is becoming a “big problem” for WWE. The post went viral and resulted in Foley trending on Twitter. He took to the social media platform to comment on the achievement.
He said: “LOOK WHO’S TRENDING! I guess my opinion still counts.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Happy Corbin, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.
