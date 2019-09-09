wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Considering One-Man Tour For 20th Anniversary of Book, Preview of Tonight's Straight Up Steve Austin

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley

– Mick Foley is considering doing a ten-city tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first book. Foley posted to Twitter asking fans which cities he should visit. Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks released on October 31st, 1999.

– USA Network posted the following preview of tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin featuring Gabriel Iglesias:

