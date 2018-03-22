 

WWE News: Mick Foley Endorses Kane For Mayor Of Knox County, Seth Rollins Comments on the Miz’s Bingo Hall Comments

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mick Foley

– Mick Foley recently spoke with TMZ in the below video, and endorsed fellow WWE superstar Kane (Glean Jacobs) in his campaign to become the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Foley notes that he’s supporting Jacobs despite him running as a Republican because he’s an “honorable man”.

– Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram, reacting to The Miz’s Bingo Hall comment from Raw…

