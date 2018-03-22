wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Endorses Kane For Mayor Of Knox County, Seth Rollins Comments on the Miz’s Bingo Hall Comments
March 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Mick Foley recently spoke with TMZ in the below video, and endorsed fellow WWE superstar Kane (Glean Jacobs) in his campaign to become the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Foley notes that he’s supporting Jacobs despite him running as a Republican because he’s an “honorable man”.
– Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram, reacting to The Miz’s Bingo Hall comment from Raw…
Every “bingo hall” I’ve ever performed in has lead me to where I’m at right now. ••• Every fan of Tyler Black has made Seth Rollins who he is today. ••• I owe @mikethemiz a debt of gratitude for reminding me that where I’m going is only because of where I’ve been. ••• @wwe #grandslamrollins #wrestlemania