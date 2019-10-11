wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Hypes Nice Day Tour, Bellas on NBC Late Night Tonight

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– Mick Foley is set to embark on his Nice Day tour next week and took to Twitter to promote the first date in Denver. Foley posted to his social media account to promote the Denver Stop on the standup tour on October 17th:

– Lilly Singh noted on her Twitter account that the Bella Twins will be on her Late With Lilly show tonight on NBC:

Lilly Singh, Mick Foley, The Bella Twins, Jeremy Thomas

