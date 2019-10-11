wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Hypes Nice Day Tour, Bellas on NBC Late Night Tonight
– Mick Foley is set to embark on his Nice Day tour next week and took to Twitter to promote the first date in Denver. Foley posted to his social media account to promote the Denver Stop on the standup tour on October 17th:
#DENVER CO#OneWeekFromToday the #NiceDayTour hits@ImprovDenver
So excited to see family & friends RIGHT THERE in
the #MileHighCityhttps://t.co/JWWHcmHq26 pic.twitter.com/JhNjRFMvAO
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 11, 2019
– Lilly Singh noted on her Twitter account that the Bella Twins will be on her Late With Lilly show tonight on NBC:
Tonight on #LateWithLilly I’m joined by the @BellaTwins which is super cute because we’re all basically the same level of confidence and fitness goals. Wow. I love us. Catch us tonight on NBC! @latewithlilly pic.twitter.com/SDuJ54fOh3
— Lilly Singh // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) October 10, 2019
