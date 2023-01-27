WWE News: Mick Foley Makes Royal Rumble Predictions, Reporting Time For Q4 Results Changed

– Mick Foley has made his predictions for the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram stories to make his predictions for Saturday’s show, predicting Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch for the women’s Rumble and Cody Rhodes or a surprise entrant for the men’s Rumble:

“Personally, I’m looking for Ripley or @beckylynchwwe to win the women’s rumble, and either @americannightmarecody, or a mystery entrant to come out on top in the men’s rumble.”

– WWE has changed the time for the reporting of their fourth quarter financial results. The company announced that their Q4 and full 2022 results will be reported after the close of market on February 2nd, with the earnings call taking place at 5 PM ET.

The announcement reads: