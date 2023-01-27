wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Makes Royal Rumble Predictions, Reporting Time For Q4 Results Changed
– Mick Foley has made his predictions for the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram stories to make his predictions for Saturday’s show, predicting Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch for the women’s Rumble and Cody Rhodes or a surprise entrant for the men’s Rumble:
“Personally, I’m looking for Ripley or @beckylynchwwe to win the women’s rumble, and either @americannightmarecody, or a mystery entrant to come out on top in the men’s rumble.”
– WWE has changed the time for the reporting of their fourth quarter financial results. The company announced that their Q4 and full 2022 results will be reported after the close of market on February 2nd, with the earnings call taking place at 5 PM ET.
The announcement reads:
WWE® Announces Time Change for Reporting of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it is changing the time of its conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to 5:00 p.m. ET, from the previously announced time of 8:30 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling issue. WWE will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3707267). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 2, 2023 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
