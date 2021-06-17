wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley on Paul Heyman’s Creative Genius, More Content on Peacock, Zoey Stark Joins What’s NeXT
– WWE released a new preview clip for Mick Foley appearing on Broken Skull Sessions. In the new bonus clip, Foley talks about his relationship with Paul Heyman, and how they knew each other before Foley joined WCW in the early 1990s. Foley recalls Heyman interviewing him after Foley’s breakout angle in WCW as Cactus Jack where he popped out of a gift box and attacked Sting. You can view that clip below.
– PWInsider reports that WWE’s Scariest Moments has been added to the content library on Peacock.
– Zoey Stark was the guest this week on this week’s What’s NeXT:
