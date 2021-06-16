wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Plays Word Association in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, SummerSlam Ticket Pre-Sale Code From The Bump

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing on The Broken Skull Sessions will debut on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, June 20. WWE has released a new preview clip for the episode, featuring Foley and Steve Austin playing some word association. You can view that clip below:

– The Bump released a new WWE SummerSlam ticket pre-sale code, which is “THE BUMP”. You can see the graphic of the code as well below:

