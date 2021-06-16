WWE News: Mick Foley Plays Word Association in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, SummerSlam Ticket Pre-Sale Code From The Bump

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing on The Broken Skull Sessions will debut on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, June 20. WWE has released a new preview clip for the episode, featuring Foley and Steve Austin playing some word association. You can view that clip below:

– The Bump released a new WWE SummerSlam ticket pre-sale code, which is “THE BUMP”. You can see the graphic of the code as well below: