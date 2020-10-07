WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre Documentary, Lineup for Tomorrow’s NXT UK, Stock Update

– WWE.com has a new article up by Mick Foley where he talks about the newly released WWE 24 documentary, Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One, which is now available on the streaming service. Here’s an excerpt:

“This excellent documentary gives you an unparalleled look at the changes Drew made that have taken him to the top of WWE. What appeared to be almost a magic trick of sorts — that metamorphosis I mentioned — was the offspring of hard work, dedication and an unwillingness to settle for being anything less than the best he could be, ” wrote Foley. “Being good enough was simply not good enough for Drew McIntyre, and WWE does a fine job of letting those who witnessed Drew’s incredible maturation process tell the stories of how it came to be.”

– WWE has announced the following lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT UK:

* State Address from NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

* Heritage Cup Tournament: Flash Morgan Webster vs. A-Kid

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened up at $39.94 per share earlier today. Since that time, it’s gone up slightly to $40.08, where it currently sits as of writing this.