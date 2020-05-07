wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Karrion Kross’ Debut, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas
– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised the debut of Karrion Kross on last night’s episode of NXT, which featured a very elaborate, theatrical entrance.
He wrote “That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again. That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT”
That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again.
That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G4YrEckQ5w
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 7, 2020
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:
A date night gone wrong threatens to destroy Nicole and Artem’s relationship. Brie struggles to help JJ reconnect with his Mexican roots.“
More Trending Stories
- The Revolt Reveal That WWE Offered Them More Than Reported $750,000 To Stay, Discuss What Bret Hart Told Them After Their Release
- Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H’s Reactions Backstage After His WWE Title Win
- Zack Ryder Responds to Tommy Dreamer Calling Him An Idiot For Spending So Much On Figures, Discusses If He Thinks WWE Punished Him For His YouTube Series
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner