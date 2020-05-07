wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Karrion Kross’ Debut, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross Scarlett Bordeaux NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised the debut of Karrion Kross on last night’s episode of NXT, which featured a very elaborate, theatrical entrance.

He wrote “That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again. That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT”

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas:

A date night gone wrong threatens to destroy Nicole and Artem’s relationship. Brie struggles to help JJ reconnect with his Mexican roots.

Karrion Kross, Mick Foley, Total Bellas

