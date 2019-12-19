WWE News: Mick Foley Praises NXT Women’s Championship Match, Johnny Gargano on His NXT Return

– Mick Foley was a big fan of the NXT Women’s Championship match that main evented NXT, and took to Twitter to praise it. Foley commented on the match, which saw Rhea Ripley defeat Shayna Baszler to claim the title, as you can see below:

Love a @WWENXT main event that turns a grizzled 34 year veteran back into a superfan! @RheaRipley_WWE — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019

.@QoSBaszler deserves A LOT of credit for the epic scale of tonight's match. Great champion with an ultra-believable style & character. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019

– WWE posted video of Johnny Gargano commenting on his appearance during tonight’s NXT to cost Finn Balor his title shot against Adam Cole and the post-match attack. When asked if he has a feeling of retribution, Gargano replied, “Finn’s been going around saying that his future is his past. Well, you’re right. You’re right, Finn.”