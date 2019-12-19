wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises NXT Women’s Championship Match, Johnny Gargano on His NXT Return

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mick Foley was a big fan of the NXT Women’s Championship match that main evented NXT, and took to Twitter to praise it. Foley commented on the match, which saw Rhea Ripley defeat Shayna Baszler to claim the title, as you can see below:

– WWE posted video of Johnny Gargano commenting on his appearance during tonight’s NXT to cost Finn Balor his title shot against Adam Cole and the post-match attack. When asked if he has a feeling of retribution, Gargano replied, “Finn’s been going around saying that his future is his past. Well, you’re right. You’re right, Finn.”

