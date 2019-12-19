wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Praises NXT Women’s Championship Match, Johnny Gargano on His NXT Return
– Mick Foley was a big fan of the NXT Women’s Championship match that main evented NXT, and took to Twitter to praise it. Foley commented on the match, which saw Rhea Ripley defeat Shayna Baszler to claim the title, as you can see below:
Love a @WWENXT main event that turns a grizzled 34 year veteran back into a superfan! @RheaRipley_WWE
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019
BADASS MATCH!
Epic on many levels.
Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE @WWENXT
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019
.@QoSBaszler deserves A LOT of credit for the epic scale of tonight's match. Great champion with an ultra-believable style & character.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 19, 2019
– WWE posted video of Johnny Gargano commenting on his appearance during tonight’s NXT to cost Finn Balor his title shot against Adam Cole and the post-match attack. When asked if he has a feeling of retribution, Gargano replied, “Finn’s been going around saying that his future is his past. Well, you’re right. You’re right, Finn.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Sean Waltman On Being Named as the Fourth nWo Member For WWE Hall of Fame, Working With Ric Flair Despite Having Heat With Him
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around