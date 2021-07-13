WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Ricochet vs. John Morrison From Raw, Wrestlers Play Jackbox Party’s Joke Boat on UUDD

– On last night’s edition of Raw, Ricochet defeated John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Following the match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had high praise fo the matchup via Twitter.

Mick Foley wrote, “HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!” Ricochet later responded to Foley, writing, “Thank you, Mick…and thank you for inspiring me to be daring.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!@KingRicochet @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/gsjef2bB9K — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 13, 2021

Thank you, Mick…and thank you for inspiring me to be daring🤘🏽 https://t.co/ifLX0hafi8 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 13, 2021

– UpUpDownDown is streaming Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Malcom Bivens, Drake Maverick, and RJ City playing Jackbox Party’s Joke Boat. You can check out that video below.