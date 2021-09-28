WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Shayna Baszler Beatdown & Riddle vs. AJ Styles From Raw, More Raw Video Highlighs

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler targeted Eva Marie and totally destroyed her. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had high praise for the beatdown on Twitter. Foley wrote, “Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler – it opens up a world of possibilities down the road. #RAW”

Foley also praised AJ Styles vs. Riddle from Raw, writing, “Damn, what a match between @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg

How does AJ keep performing at such a high level? Incredible!” You can see his tweets on Raw below.

Damn, what a match between @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg How does AJ keep performing at such a high level? Incredible! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 28, 2021

Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler – it opens up a world of possibilities down the road.#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 28, 2021

– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk:



















