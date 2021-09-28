wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Shayna Baszler Beatdown & Riddle vs. AJ Styles From Raw, More Raw Video Highlighs

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Shayna Baszler

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler targeted Eva Marie and totally destroyed her. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had high praise for the beatdown on Twitter. Foley wrote, “Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler – it opens up a world of possibilities down the road. #RAW”

Foley also praised AJ Styles vs. Riddle from Raw, writing, “Damn, what a match between @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg
How does AJ keep performing at such a high level? Incredible!” You can see his tweets on Raw below.

– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk:










