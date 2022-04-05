WWE News: Mick Foley Recaps WrestleMania 38, Big E Comments on New Day’s Tribute Attire, Shane Helms Thanks Staff for WrestleMania Weekend

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 38 on his YouTube channel:

– Injured former WWE Champion Big E commented on his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wearing some tribute attire for him at WrestleMania 38, which you can see below:

MAAAAAAAANNN…I have the best friends. I’ll never forget this. https://t.co/gn8VEMjc3J — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 4, 2022

– WWE Producer Shane Helms congratulated WWE on WrestleMania Weekend and thanked the staff in all departments for their hard work:

“As WrestleMania Weekend 2022 is finally at its end, I’d like to congratulate everyone in @WWE and say a massive THANK YOU to all the departments that help make it all happen. No other company in the world can pull off what WWE did this weekend. Truly remarkable!”