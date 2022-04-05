wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Recaps WrestleMania 38, Big E Comments on New Day’s Tribute Attire, Shane Helms Thanks Staff for WrestleMania Weekend
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 38 on his YouTube channel:
– Injured former WWE Champion Big E commented on his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wearing some tribute attire for him at WrestleMania 38, which you can see below:
MAAAAAAAANNN…I have the best friends. I’ll never forget this. https://t.co/gn8VEMjc3J
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 4, 2022
– WWE Producer Shane Helms congratulated WWE on WrestleMania Weekend and thanked the staff in all departments for their hard work:
“As WrestleMania Weekend 2022 is finally at its end, I’d like to congratulate everyone in @WWE and say a massive THANK YOU to all the departments that help make it all happen. No other company in the world can pull off what WWE did this weekend. Truly remarkable!”
As WrestleMania Weekend 2022 is finally at its end, I’d like to congratulate everyone in @WWE and say a massive THANK YOU to all the departments that help make it all happen. No other company in the world can pull off what WWE did this weekend. Truly remarkable!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 5, 2022