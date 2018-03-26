 

WWE News: Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Will Be Ready For WrestleMania, Triple H Meets Make-A-Wish Kid

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter tonight during Raw, praising Stephanie McMahon and saying she’ll be ready for her WrestleMania match. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the following afdter the promo that showed McMahon and Triple H training for WrestleMania:

– Triple H noted on his own Twitter account that he met with Make-A-Wish kid Zach backstage at tonight’s Raw:

