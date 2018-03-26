WWE News: Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Will Be Ready For WrestleMania, Triple H Meets Make-A-Wish Kid

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter tonight during Raw, praising Stephanie McMahon and saying she’ll be ready for her WrestleMania match. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the following afdter the promo that showed McMahon and Triple H training for WrestleMania:

TRUST ME ON THIS: @StephMcMahon is a perfectionist & one of the most driven people I have ever met. She WILL be ready for #WrestleMania #RawCleveland — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 27, 2018

– Triple H noted on his own Twitter account that he met with Make-A-Wish kid Zach backstage at tonight’s Raw: